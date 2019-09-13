Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Siege Nemesis Prime Available As EB Games And Zing Exclusive In Australia


Great news for Australian Siege collectors. The recently revealed*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Siege Nemesis Prime*will be available*As an EB Games And Zing Exclusive In Australia. This new Nemesis Prime redeco uses the Siege Voyager Optimus Prime mold and it comes with a special pink redeco of Titans Return Alpha Trions sword.*You can already pre-order it via*EB Games*or*Zing*Australian websites for $98.00 AUD ($66.65) with a deposit of $10.00 AUD ($6.80). The expected release date is March 22nd, 2020. Click on the bar to join to the ongoing discussion about this figure on the 2005 Boards!

The post Siege Nemesis Prime Available As EB Games And Zing Exclusive In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
