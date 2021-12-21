Featuring guest appearances by a number of fellow voice actor cast members and lyrics by Candice N. Santora & Garry Chalk, enjoy this fifth installment of Garry’s annual Beast Wars Primal Parodies carol: “We Thank You For Watching Beast Wars.” Play the clip below, best wishes to all during this holiday season and be sure to join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! We thank you for watching Beast Wars. We love you for watching Beast Wars. We?re all celebrating Beast Wars, in its 25th year. Good tidings to you, our friends and our fans, Good tidings for Beast » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal Voice Actor Garry Chalk: “We Thank You For Watching Beast Wars” Holiday Message
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...