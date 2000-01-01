Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:28 AM   #1
Slayback
Animated
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,506
TFCon Exclusive - X-Transbots ONO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1rHhjCM-cQ

Obviously I like it! Hope other people can find some enjoyment out of it and get feelings of happiness, especially during these hard times.
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
