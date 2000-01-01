Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > TFcon Discussion
Reload this Page Post your TFCON 2018 hauls!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
spida1a
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Erie, PA
Posts: 47
Post your TFCON 2018 hauls!
Hey gang,

I didnt see a thread for this created yet so ... I figured ... why not!! Lets see what everyone snagged at the con this year. I didnt get as much as usual, sadly, because I could only make it on Sunday. But as always it was a fantastic time (got to meet some great new folks as well).
Thanks,
Chris



- Convention T-shirt
- G2 Maestro exclusive (thanks Heather!)
- Studio Series Lockdown
- Conjunx Endura pin (for the gf)

Commission
- Nick Roche (Wreckers Kup)

Autographs
- David Kaye (on Beast Hunters Hardshell)
- Hal Rayle (on DVD cover)
- David Mendenhall (on movie LaserDisc)
- David Wise (on DVD covers)
- Nick Roche (comic)

(Also ... right after the con ... the nearest Toys R Us had two Predakings in the back! Thanks to Rich for the tip and the coupon!)

See you all next year.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1805.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.5 KB ID: 40575   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1782.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.1 KB ID: 40576   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1807.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.8 KB ID: 40577   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1808.jpg Views: 0 Size: 102.2 KB ID: 40578   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1812.jpg Views: 0 Size: 99.3 KB ID: 40579  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_1797.jpg Views: 0 Size: 101.5 KB ID: 40580  
Last edited by spida1a; Today at 03:14 PM.
spida1a is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:12 PM   #2
theoneyouknowleast
Robot in Disguise
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 511
Re: Post your TFCON 2018 hauls!
We have a thread in general

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=73155
__________________
My Humble Feedback Thread

Looking For:
-TR Nautica
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers lot from various eras. takara, hasbro, third parties.
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
ULTRA RARE G1 TRANSFORMER MONSTRUCTOR original vintage figure guns parts! LOOK
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER DEFENSOR original vintage 5 figures guns protectobots COMPLETE !
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER BRUTICUS Combaticons 5 figures Brawl gun original- COMPLETE !
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER original lot 14 figures cars! Cassette Decoy Beastbox SHOCKWAVE !
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER original pair figures DARKWING + DREADWIND = DREADWING Complete!!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.