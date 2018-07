spida1a Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Erie, PA Posts: 47

Post your TFCON 2018 hauls!



I didn’t see a thread for this created yet so ... I figured ... why not!! Let’s see what everyone snagged at the con this year. I didn’t get as much as usual, sadly, because I could only make it on Sunday. But as always it was a fantastic time (got to meet some great new folks as well).

Thanks,

Chris



———————



- Convention T-shirt

- G2 Maestro exclusive (thanks Heather!)

- Studio Series Lockdown

- Conjunx Endura pin (for the gf)



Commission

- Nick Roche (Wreckers Kup)



Autographs

- David Kaye (on Beast Hunters Hardshell)

- Hal Rayle (on DVD cover)

- David Mendenhall (on movie LaserDisc)

- David Wise (on DVD covers)

- Nick Roche (comic)



(Also ... right after the con ... the nearest Toys ‘R Us had two Predakings in the back! Thanks to Rich for the tip and the coupon!)



