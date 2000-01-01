Hey gang,
I didnt see a thread for this created yet so ... I figured ... why not!! Lets see what everyone snagged at the con this year. I didnt get as much as usual, sadly, because I could only make it on Sunday. But as always it was a fantastic time (got to meet some great new folks as well).
Thanks,
Chris
- Convention T-shirt
- G2 Maestro exclusive (thanks Heather!)
- Studio Series Lockdown
- Conjunx Endura pin (for the gf)
Commission
- Nick Roche (Wreckers Kup)
Autographs
- David Kaye (on Beast Hunters Hardshell)
- Hal Rayle (on DVD cover)
- David Mendenhall (on movie LaserDisc)
- David Wise (on DVD covers)
- Nick Roche (comic)
(Also ... right after the con ... the nearest Toys R Us had two Predakings in the back! Thanks to Rich for the tip and the coupon!)
See you all next year.