Post your TFCON 2018 hauls!



I didnt see a thread for this created yet so ... I figured ... why not!! Lets see what everyone snagged at the con this year. I didnt get as much as usual, sadly, because I could only make it on Sunday. But as always it was a fantastic time (got to meet some great new folks as well).

Thanks,

Chris







- Convention T-shirt

- G2 Maestro exclusive (thanks Heather!)

- Studio Series Lockdown

- Conjunx Endura pin (for the gf)



Commission

- Nick Roche (Wreckers Kup)



Autographs

- David Kaye (on Beast Hunters Hardshell)

- Hal Rayle (on DVD cover)

- David Mendenhall (on movie LaserDisc)

- David Wise (on DVD covers)

- Nick Roche (comic)



(Also ... right after the con ... the nearest Toys R Us had two Predakings in the back! Thanks to Rich for the tip and the coupon!)



