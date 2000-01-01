Quote:
Originally Posted by Ink
Hey,
I was wondering how you guys kept your TFs paperwork. Specifically g1 specs and instruction booklets. I'd like to put them in a binder or something. I'm looking for a cool way to do it.
My instruction booklets are all kept in ziplock bags and organized by series (G1, G2, Beast era, etc) and in a hard plastic storage bin for easy access.
A few years ago i took all my tech specs from G1, G2, Beast era and put them in a binder. I glued them.to page dividers and put the dividers in plastic. I guess i was going for ki d of a "scrapbook" look but without all the fancy stuff.