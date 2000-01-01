Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:27 PM   #1
Ink
Join Date: Mar 2018
Location: Boucherville
Posts: 3
Instruction booklets and specs.
Hey,

I was wondering how you guys kept your TFs paperwork. Specifically g1 specs and instruction booklets. I'd like to put them in a binder or something. I'm looking for a cool way to do it.
Instagram toy gallery http://instagram.com/inkorpotron
I also make this webcomic http://tfti.inkorpora.com
Today, 02:53 PM   #2
DCompose
Armada
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Moncton, NB
Posts: 633
Re: Instruction booklets and specs.
Sports Card binder would be neat, if they fit. Not sure if they do, I just thought of it now lol
Kevin
www.askkevanything.com
Today, 03:20 PM   #3
BludChylde
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Napanee ON
Posts: 66
Re: Instruction booklets and specs.
I use 3 ring binders for instructions and card backs from the CHUG related lines in page protectors and sports card pages cards that come with CW, TR and PotP. I have 2 binders that cover Classics/Generations lines, and 2 or 3 that cover G1 reissues, Animated, RiD, Energon, Cybertron and the first Bayformers movie.

Also have about 5 or 6 binders for Lego instructions, 2 dedicated to GI Joe and 1 for Marvel Legends.
Today, 03:30 PM   #4
bubbacon
Generation Everything
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Moncton,NB
Posts: 234
Re: Instruction booklets and specs.
Originally Posted by Ink View Post
Hey,

I was wondering how you guys kept your TFs paperwork. Specifically g1 specs and instruction booklets. I'd like to put them in a binder or something. I'm looking for a cool way to do it.
My instruction booklets are all kept in ziplock bags and organized by series (G1, G2, Beast era, etc) and in a hard plastic storage bin for easy access.

A few years ago i took all my tech specs from G1, G2, Beast era and put them in a binder. I glued them.to page dividers and put the dividers in plastic. I guess i was going for ki d of a "scrapbook" look but without all the fancy stuff.
"My power is everthing, defeat is absurd!
