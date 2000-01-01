Today, 02:27 PM #1 Ink Mini-Con Join Date: Mar 2018 Location: Boucherville Posts: 3 Instruction booklets and specs. Hey,



I was wondering how you guys kept your TFs paperwork. Specifically g1 specs and instruction booklets. I'd like to put them in a binder or something. I'm looking for a cool way to do it.

Instagram toy gallery

I also make this webcomic __________________Instagram toy gallery http://instagram.com/inkorpotron I also make this webcomic http://tfti.inkorpora.com Today, 02:53 PM #2 DCompose Armada Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Moncton, NB Posts: 633 Re: Instruction booklets and specs. Sports Card binder would be neat, if they fit. Not sure if they do, I just thought of it now lol

Kevin

www.askkevanything.com __________________Kevin Today, 03:20 PM #3 BludChylde Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2013 Location: Napanee ON Posts: 66 Re: Instruction booklets and specs. I use 3 ring binders for instructions and card backs from the CHUG related lines in page protectors and sports card pages cards that come with CW, TR and PotP. I have 2 binders that cover Classics/Generations lines, and 2 or 3 that cover G1 reissues, Animated, RiD, Energon, Cybertron and the first Bayformers movie.



Also have about 5 or 6 binders for Lego instructions, 2 dedicated to GI Joe and 1 for Marvel Legends. Today, 03:30 PM #4 bubbacon Generation Everything Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Moncton,NB Posts: 234 Re: Instruction booklets and specs. Quote: Ink Originally Posted by Hey,



I was wondering how you guys kept your TFs paperwork. Specifically g1 specs and instruction booklets. I'd like to put them in a binder or something. I'm looking for a cool way to do it.



A few years ago i took all my tech specs from G1, G2, Beast era and put them in a binder. I glued them.to page dividers and put the dividers in plastic. I guess i was going for ki d of a "scrapbook" look but without all the fancy stuff. My instruction booklets are all kept in ziplock bags and organized by series (G1, G2, Beast era, etc) and in a hard plastic storage bin for easy access.A few years ago i took all my tech specs from G1, G2, Beast era and put them in a binder. I glued them.to page dividers and put the dividers in plastic. I guess i was going for ki d of a "scrapbook" look but without all the fancy stuff. __________________

"My power is everthing, defeat is absurd!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

