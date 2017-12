Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,395

Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Legion Twinferno Out In Australia



Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz, we can report that*Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Legion Twinferno Is Out In Australia. Twinferno was found at a Coles store in Brisbane and he is the only character on RID Legion Wave 13 and the last one for this class size for the RID line.* Happy hunting for all Australian fans!



