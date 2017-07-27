Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,395

Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri 04 Optimus Prime





Flame Toys is still impressing fans with more characters for their officially licensed non-transforming action figure line. This time they announce their*Kuro Kara Kuri 04 Optimus Prime. This Optimus Prime action figure was announced via Flame Toys is still impressing fans with more characters for their officially licensed non-transforming action figure line. This time they announce their*Kuro Kara Kuri 04 Optimus Prime. This Optimus Prime action figure was announced via FLAMETOYS on Twitter *and it is part of this new line together with* Drift *(available),** Tarn *(prototype only)*and the recently revealed IDW Star Saber (prototype only). Similar to the other Kuro Kara Kuri releases, we should expect a very poseable and detailed action figure. A prototype was also shown at*Hong Kong Toysoul*convention and we got a picture thanks to Weibo user*

