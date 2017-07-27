Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:51 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri 04 Optimus Prime



Flame Toys is still impressing fans with more characters for their officially licensed non-transforming action figure line. This time they announce their*Kuro Kara Kuri 04 Optimus Prime. This Optimus Prime action figure was announced via FLAMETOYS on Twitter*and it is part of this new line together with*Drift*(available),**Tarn*(prototype only)*and the recently revealed IDW Star Saber (prototype only). Similar to the other Kuro Kara Kuri releases, we should expect a very poseable and detailed action figure. A prototype was also shown at*Hong Kong Toysoul*convention and we got a picture thanks to Weibo user*
