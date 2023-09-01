Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:55 AM   #1
Hook
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Gatineau, Quebec
Posts: 257
3D-Printed Matrix, Centurion Droid, various thrones & SS86 Dinobot swords!
I offer a selection of 3D-printed accessories for your Transformers collection.

The Matrix of Leadership.
Printed in beautiful silk gold and silver PLA.
Base model comes with the Matrix and display stand for $125CDN + shipping
Add LED lighting with rechargeable battery and USB connector for easy charging using a regular phone charger for an extra $25.

Centurion Droid
As seen in The Key to Vector Sigma. Fully articulated. Two size classes, Voyager and Masterpiece. Available in show-accurate or G2-style colour scheme.
$40 + shipping for Voyager class
$60 + shipping for MP class

MP Nemesis Decepticon throne.
Based on Megatron's chair in the Nemesis and can be printed in the colour of your choice. Can also be scaled down to Voyager scale.
$40 + shipping for Voyager scale
$60 + shipping for MP scale

Voyager-sized Decepticon throne based on WFC line. However, I can print it in any size, including MP.
$35 + shipping for Legend scale
$40 + shipping for Voyager scale
$60 + shipping for MP scale

Legend-sized throne with a Decepticon logo. However, I can print it in any size, including MP.
$35 + shipping for Legend scale
$40 + shipping for Voyager scale
$60 + shipping for MP scale

XTB Quintesson throne.
This one was commissioned by a friend. Scaled to fit the XTransbots Quintesson, can be scaled for other types of Quintesson figures.
$40 + shipping

NEW!! SS86 Dinobot swords.
The lot also contains a sword for Swoop, whenever he gets released.
$45 for a set of 5, plus shipping. No more than a few dollars in a bubble mailer enveloppe.
