IDW Transformers Comics To Be Officially Published In France
Attention fellow French Transformers fans! We can report that the new*IDW Transformers comics will be officially published in France. French publisher Vestron have updated their website with an article
announcing that several IDW Transformers titles will be available in a proper French translation after several years of absence at French libraries. The following titles have been confirmed: TRANSFORMERS*(2019) –*Volume 1 Pre-order already available. Scheduled for release in June 2020
TRANSFORMERS Galaxies TRANSFORMERS vs. TERMINATOR REVOLUTION A great chance for French fans to expand their Transformers library. We hope more titles will be added soon. » Continue Reading.
