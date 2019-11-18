|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #18 Zama Cover Art Process
IDW artist Kei Zama shares another
view of her cover art development process, this time for Transformers issue #18 and thereby updating the credits revealed in our previous
February 2020 solicitations coverage with a colorist nod to Josh Burcham. Revised credits: Brian Ruckley (Author) Kei Zama (Cover Artist) Josh Burcham (Colorist) After scanning the attached artwork, join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
