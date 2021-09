ssjgoku22 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 2,008

Re: Transformers Kingdom Wave 4 Deluxes released in Canada So, I'm really confused about the release of this wave. Other than small retailers, this wave didn't really go up for preorder anywhere (so it's going to be a shit show finding these figures). Shadow Panther and Waspinator went up on Amazon.ca, but they're still showing as unavailable. This reminds of the end of Power of the Primes when the last wave was ridiculously hard to find.



If anyone has the sku's, that would be great.

