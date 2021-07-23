Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2021, Additional Covers and Roche Li
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,170
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2021, Additional Covers and Roche Li


PREVIEWSworld and artist Nick Roche released additional cover images and line art for Transformers issues due in October: King Grimlock #3, B by Agustin Padilla, RI by Alex Milne Wreckers  Tread &#038; Circuits #1, RI by Nick Roche: There is a new Wreckers comic with a cover by me and @jcburcham. It is the year 2021. The lineart to Wreckers: Tread &#038; Circuits #1, before Josh Burcham made it palatable for YOUR eyes. Discuss these latest cover reveals on the 2005 boards! &#160;

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2021, Additional Covers and Roche Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Skids - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction STRAFE Deluxe Dinobot AOE Like NEW! NR!
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Starscream - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Human Alliance BUMBLEBEE + BACKFIRE Daredevil Squad NR!
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Prowl - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Scoop - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Bulkhead - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.