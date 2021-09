IDW’s Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2021, Additional Covers and Roche Li

PREVIEWSworld and artist Nick Roche released additional cover images and line art for Transformers issues due in October : King Grimlock #3, B by Agustin Padilla, RI by Alex Milne Wreckers — Tread & Circuits #1, RI by Nick Roche: There is a new Wreckers comic with a cover by me and @jcburcham . It is the year 2021. The lineart to Wreckers: Tread & Circuits #1, before Josh Burcham made it palatable for YOUR eyes.