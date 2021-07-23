|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: October 2021, Additional Covers and Roche Li
PREVIEWSworld and artist Nick Roche released additional cover images and line art for Transformers issues due in October
: King Grimlock #3, B by Agustin Padilla, RI by Alex Milne Wreckers Tread & Circuits #1, RI by Nick Roche: There is a new Wreckers comic with a cover by me and @jcburcham
. It is the year 2021. The lineart to Wreckers: Tread & Circuits #1, before Josh Burcham made it palatable for YOUR eyes. Discuss these latest cover reveals on the 2005 boards!  
