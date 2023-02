Transformers Rise of the Beasts Kids Line Revealed

Hasbro, via IGN , have revealed the kids focused mainline of toys for Transformers Rise of the Beasts, one day after their first 2023 livestream which focused on Transformers Legacy .* The Beast Alliance line will have four major offerings – Battle Changers, Beast Weaponizers, Beast Combiners, and Battle Masters.* All seem to be close to Legends scale with varying gimmicks depending on the figure. Read on to check out some images, and stay tuned for full details and pre-order links later today!The post Transformers Rise of the Beasts Kids Line Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM