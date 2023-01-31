Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:51 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Kids Line Revealed


Hasbro, via IGN, have revealed the kids focused mainline of toys for Transformers Rise of the Beasts, one day after their first 2023 livestream which focused on Transformers Legacy.* The Beast Alliance line will have four major offerings – Battle Changers, Beast Weaponizers, Beast Combiners, and Battle Masters.* All seem to be close to Legends scale with varying gimmicks depending on the figure. Read on to check out some images, and stay tuned for full details and pre-order links later today!

The post Transformers Rise of the Beasts Kids Line Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 11:51 AM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Transformers Rise of the Beasts Kids Line Revealed
So Bumblebee's carrying Airazor's severed head in his chest?
