Transformers: Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 Out At Chilean Retail
Good news for Chilean collectors! Via a different posts from*Transformers Chile Facebook group
*and*Transformers Chile Fan Page
*we got word that Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 is finally Out At Chilean Retail. Blackout and Grimlock were spotted at Ripley mall at the center of Santiago. Each one for 49990 Chilean Pesos or $76.43.*Studio Series really got a great distribution all over South America compared to previous lines.* Happy hunting to all Chilean fans!
