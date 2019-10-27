|
Possible First Look At Transformers Cyberverse Rack?N?Ruin Figure
Attention Cyberverse collectors! It seems we have our first look at the possible upcoming*Rack’N’Ruin Figure for the Transformers: Cyberverse toyline. Some images of a Japanese Cyberverse catalog let us see a small pic of what seems to be a new Ultra Class*Rack’N’Ruin toy which includes the new*Energon Armor-Up*gimmick as seen in the new Clobber and Bumblebee Ultra Class toys.
Rack’N’Ruin has been included as part of the cast in the new Transformers: Cyberverse cartoon and he’s obviously inspired by the original Autobot Wrecker from the Marvel UK comics. After so many years,*Rack’N’Ruin finally receives a toy incarnation. We are » Continue Reading.
