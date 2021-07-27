|
Dr Wu DW-E11 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide) Gray Prototype
Third party company*Dr Wu*have now shared images of the gray prototype of their*DW-E11 Sky Glider (G1 Powerglide). This a new entry in Dr Wus Extreme Warfare line which offer us a very small scale, around the size of War For Cybertron Micromasters figures. DW-E11 Sky Glider is a tiny representation of G1 Powerglide featuring a pretty impressive poseability and design for a figure this size. This figure should be out in the market by the end of the year. Dr Wu have also previously shared images of their*DW-E07 Sound Master (G1 Blaster)
and*DW-E08 Star Fear (G1 Starscream).
