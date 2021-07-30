Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,905
Buzzworthy Power Charge Bumblebee Found At U.S. Retail


Thanks to 2005 Board members*Jtprime17 and clonemanager*for giving us the heads up of their sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Power Charge Bumblebee at U.S. retail. This figure is a*re-release of the*Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee*for the Buzzworthy Bumblebee sub-line. It was found at*Tinley Park Target in Illinois and*Target San Francisco Stonestown Store, San Francisco, California for $52.99. Happy hunting!

The post Buzzworthy Power Charge Bumblebee Found At U.S. Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:07 PM   #2
delrue
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 572
Re: Buzzworthy Power Charge Bumblebee Found At U.S. Retail
Saw one of these at an ebgames in Saskatoon a couple months ago. It was already in the discount section.
