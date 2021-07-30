Buzzworthy Power Charge Bumblebee Found At U.S. Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board members*Jtprime17 and clonemanager*for giving us the heads up of their sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Power Charge Bumblebee at U.S. retail. This figure is a*re-release of the*Bumblebee Movie Power Charge Bumblebee*for the Buzzworthy Bumblebee sub-line. It was found at*Tinley Park Target in Illinois and*Target San Francisco Stonestown Store, San Francisco, California for $52.99. Happy hunting!
