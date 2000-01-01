Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Toyhaxed FansProject Dinoroku (3P Goryu/Icepick) and Tyranobot Shell Review
The last of the individual team members for FansProject Saurus Ryu-Oh (Dinoking/Monstructor) is Dinoroku (Goryu/Icepick) with toyhax labels and his Tyranobot pretender shell!

https://youtu.be/-aLypIiBzK4
