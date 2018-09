Today, 05:46 PM #1 xbwxxy Mini-Con Join Date: Sep 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 5 My wanted list

Sidearm Side Swipe



Dark of the Moon

Lugnut



Hunt for the Decepticons

HIGHBROW



Huamn Alliance

Bumblebee

sideswipe

Mudflap

Skids

Roadbuster sergeant recon

Master Disaster / Decepticon Drag Strip

Major Sparkplug / Autobot Whirl

Sergeant Detour / Reverb

Sergeant Noble / Tailpipe & Pinpointer Revenge of the fallenSidearm Side SwipeDark of the MoonLugnutHunt for the DecepticonsHIGHBROWHuamn AllianceBumblebeesideswipeMudflapSkidsRoadbuster sergeant reconMaster Disaster / Decepticon Drag StripMajor Sparkplug / Autobot WhirlSergeant Detour / ReverbSergeant Noble / Tailpipe & Pinpointer

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge