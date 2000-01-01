Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:46 PM   #1
xbwxxy
Mini-Con
Join Date: Sep 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5
My wanted list
Revenge of the fallen
Sidearm Side Swipe

Dark of the Moon
Lugnut

Hunt for the Decepticons
HIGHBROW

Huamn Alliance
Bumblebee
sideswipe
Mudflap
Skids
Roadbuster sergeant recon
Master Disaster / Decepticon Drag Strip
Major Sparkplug / Autobot Whirl
Sergeant Detour / Reverb
Sergeant Noble / Tailpipe & Pinpointer
