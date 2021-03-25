Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,309

IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #3 iTunes Preview



As Megatron and Tarantulas run their interrogation, dissent stirs in the Predacon ranks. Who’ll give first – the dissatisfied Dinobot or the captured Maximal? Investigate the Darksyde of life in Beast Wars issue #3 via the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview, then join in the April solicitations discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Cover Artist) Unbeknownst to the Maximals, the Predacons have taken their first prisoner! The Beast Wars rage on!



