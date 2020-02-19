|
Walmart Exclusive Transformers Battle Call Officer Class Optimus Prime Out In The US
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Hotconvoy for sharing in our boards his sighting of the new Walmart Exclusive Transformers Battle Call Officer Class Optimus Prime. This is the biggest size in the new*Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call line
. This 10-inch tall Optimus Prime figure converts from car to robot mode in 14 steps and features voice-activated phrases, lights and sounds, including a voice-activated Energon Armorgimmick. Battle Call Optimus Prime was found at*Walmart in Grand Junction, Colorado for $49.67. While he’s a Walmart exclusive, the Battle Call Officer Class Bumblebee can be found in other stores
as we reported in August. » Continue Reading.
