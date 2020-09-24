Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-29 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Statue Official Gallery & Product I


Prime 1 Studio have shared a complete gallery of their impressive new statue:*MMTFM-29 Dark Of The Moon Megatron for your viewing pleasure. Just a few hours after their first reveal. In addition to the extensive gallery (about 120 images), Prime 1 Studio have updated the product information and details of this statue: ALL HAIL MEGATRON!!! Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the long-awaited, highly anticipated, MMTFM-29 Megatron from the blockbuster Transformers: Dark of the Moon. We have taken the utmost attention-to-detail to bring you the best Megatron statue ever! In celebration of our 8-year anniversary, pair with the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-29 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Statue Official Gallery & Product Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



