|
Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-29 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Statue Official Gallery & Product I
Prime 1 Studio have shared a complete gallery of their impressive new statue:*MMTFM-29 Dark Of The Moon Megatron for your viewing pleasure. Just a few hours after their first reveal.
In addition to the extensive gallery (about 120 images), Prime 1 Studio have updated the product information and details of this statue: ALL HAIL MEGATRON!!! Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the long-awaited, highly anticipated, MMTFM-29 Megatron from the blockbuster Transformers: Dark of the Moon. We have taken the utmost attention-to-detail to bring you the best Megatron statue ever! In celebration of our 8-year anniversary, pair with the » Continue Reading.
The post Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-29 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Statue Official Gallery & Product Information
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca