starsaber89 Generation 1 Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Toronto Posts: 40

Thrust Pre-orders? I just saw on RobotKingdom that they had Thrust pre-orders but they're all sold out now. Has a release/shipping date slated for February 1st. Does anyone know anywhere else where we can pre-order one?



I probably won't be able to afford Ramjet & Dirge seeing as they're going for ridiculous amounts right now but I was hoping to at least get Thrust. Attached Thumbnails