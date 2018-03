Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe And Voyager Spotted At Canadian Retail

Via friend site Cybertron.ca *we have good news for fellow Canadian fans, since we can report that Transformers Studio Series figures were spotted At Canadian Retail. A post on Cybertron.ca forums let us know that Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxes (Crowbar, Ratchet, Bumblebee, and Stinger) and Voyagers (Optimus Prime and Starscream) were found at EB Games store in Toronto. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans! We hope the Studio Series figure will surface in other countries soon. Keep reporting your sightings at the 2005 Boards!