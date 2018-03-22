Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe And Voyager Spotted At Canadian Retail


Via friend site Cybertron.ca*we have good news for fellow Canadian fans, since we can report that Transformers Studio Series figures were spotted At Canadian Retail. A post on Cybertron.ca forums let us know that Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxes (Crowbar, Ratchet, Bumblebee, and Stinger) and Voyagers (Optimus Prime and Starscream) were found at EB Games store in Toronto. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans! We hope the Studio Series figure will surface in other countries soon. Keep reporting your sightings at the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxe And Voyager Spotted At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
