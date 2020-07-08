|
Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Blitzwing) Gray Prototype
Via*Mechanic Toy Weibo
*we have images of the gray prototype of Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Blitzwing). Thunderbolt is a very nice little triple changer showing off a detailed and posable robot mode and pretty integrated alt modes.*Another impressive piece for the competitive Legends scale market for. We still have no concrete information on release date or price, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then join to the discussion on the 2005 Boards!
The post Mech Fans Toys MS-28 Thunderbolt (Legends Scaled G1 Blitzwing) Gray Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca