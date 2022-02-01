Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Freakx2001's TFcon 2022 Sale List
Hey Guys,
After being away for a few years, I'm back and ready to sell some items. This thread is items I will have for sale with me while attending TFcon 2022. Right now, I'm only looking at doing in-person deals during the convention. If you're interested in having something shipped, we can look at it after the Convention date.

I have a list of Transformers and Non-Transformers-related items below. All of the prices are negotiable and always up for trading as well. I have a list of items I'm looking for already posted (WANT LIST), so please check that.

I'm super easygoing, so feel free to reach out, I'll always get back to you.

I'll be updating this list many times as I go through my stuff. Everything below is loose unless marked. I'll get some pictures up to match the items very soon as well.

Transformers Combiner Wars
ScatterShot $15 (Missing back panel on 1 leg)
Huffer $15
Warpath (legends) $5

Transformers Generations
Blitz Wing (Box and Instructions) $25

Titans Return
Preceptor $20

Generation One
Optimus Prime (BEATER) $10
Jetfire Arm $10
Jetfire Wings $15
Blaster Weapon
Blaster Reissue (MSIB) $50
Soundwave Reissue (MSIB) $100

Transformers Universe
Inferno $25

Alternators
Mister (Jazz) $30

Transformers Robots in Disguise (2001)
Spy Changer Optimus Prime $10
Spy Change Ultra Magnus $10
Swindle $10
Towline $5

Transformers Armada
Cyclonus (Bot Only) $10

Transformers Energon
Optimus Prime (Bots Only - No Trailer) $50
Ghost Starscream (100% Complete) $30
Arcee (100% Complete) $30

Transformers Cybertron
Wing Sabre (For Parts) FREE w/ Purchase

Transformers Prime RID
Ratchet Beast Hunters
Kup $10
Megatron (MSIB) $100
First Edition Arcee (MSOC) $95
Optimus Prime (Bot Only) $25

Transformers Cybervere
Jetfire $5

Non-Transformers
Toy Biz Marvel's Gambit (MSOC) $50
GI Joe Classified Breaker + Baroness $100
Various Loose Playmates Star Trek Figures
Star Wars Black Series Finn in Storm Trooper $20
Star Wars Black Series Captain Phasma $20
Last edited by freakx2001; Yesterday at 11:31 PM.
