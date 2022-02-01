Yesterday, 11:28 PM #1 freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 406 Freakx2001's TFcon 2022 Sale List

After being away for a few years, I'm back and ready to sell some items. This thread is items I will have for sale with me while attending TFcon 2022. Right now, I'm only looking at doing in-person deals during the convention. If you're interested in having something shipped, we can look at it after the Convention date.



I have a list of Transformers and Non-Transformers-related items below. All of the prices are negotiable and always up for trading as well. I have a list of items I'm looking for already posted (



I'm super easygoing, so feel free to reach out, I'll always get back to you.



I'll be updating this list many times as I go through my stuff. Everything below is loose unless marked. I'll get some pictures up to match the items very soon as well.



Transformers Combiner Wars

ScatterShot $15 (Missing back panel on 1 leg)

Huffer $15

Warpath (legends) $5



Transformers Generations

Blitz Wing (Box and Instructions) $25



Titans Return

Preceptor $20



Generation One

Optimus Prime (BEATER) $10

Jetfire Arm $10

Jetfire Wings $15

Blaster Weapon

Blaster Reissue (MSIB) $50

Soundwave Reissue (MSIB) $100



Transformers Universe

Inferno $25



Alternators

Mister (Jazz) $30



Transformers Robots in Disguise (2001)

Spy Changer Optimus Prime $10

Spy Change Ultra Magnus $10

Swindle $10

Towline $5



Transformers Armada

Cyclonus (Bot Only) $10



Transformers Energon

Optimus Prime (Bots Only - No Trailer) $50

Ghost Starscream (100% Complete) $30

Arcee (100% Complete) $30



Transformers Cybertron

Wing Sabre (For Parts) FREE w/ Purchase



Transformers Prime RID

Ratchet Beast Hunters

Kup $10

Megatron (MSIB) $100

First Edition Arcee (MSOC) $95

Optimus Prime (Bot Only) $25



Transformers Cybervere

Jetfire $5



Non-Transformers

Toy Biz Marvel's Gambit (MSOC) $50

GI Joe Classified Breaker + Baroness $100

Various Loose Playmates Star Trek Figures

Star Wars Black Series Finn in Storm Trooper $20

Freakx2001's TFcon 2022 BST List

