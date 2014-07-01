79transam Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 103

Finally finished my MP scale Transformers collection. KBB Skywarp. Annnnnd done.



I used to have a goal of sesons 1,2 and 86' Movie.



As the collection grew, things got more expensive,

faster than, I feel, the rate of inflation. And designers changed, paint apps got worse or better with no real method to the madness. Styling changed to the point where it felt as if the MP line was totally different than when it started. I started to get kinda irritated with that.



Well I wasn't in this to be irritated so when the Hot Rod and Nissan Vans didn't satisfy me, and I had a choice between 3 different Shockwaves, I ventured down the 3P path with Cloud 9 Quakeblast! Not only was it hefty and properly scaled for my taste, it was half the price of official. I realized right then- r&d, oil prices, distribution, paint costs, die cast.... none of that was a valid reason for high prices anymore. It made me realize that the official offerings were priced like that because of Greed! Price gouging plain and simple. So I happily went with more 3P stuff, DX9 Gewalt and Mightron. Good prices, rock solid builds, perfect for me.



But then came Maketoys Downbeat. Also rock solid and awesome looking- but wayyyyy overpriced. And with that, I found the KO seekers. Some Wei Jiang stuff.



Now I realize what these things are worth. I realize theres so much greed. I don't have the joy anymore collecting these things. So I finished up my season 1 collection today and, I'm done. There's no more "need to fill the gap". It's finished. And I couldn't be happier about it.



Fate rarely calls upon us at a moment of our choosing. __________________Fate rarely calls upon us at a moment of our choosing.