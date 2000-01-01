Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:29 PM   #1
evenstaves
Windowshopper
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: Canada
Posts: 44
Has anyone ever tried
I just thought of this today, please tell me if it's stupid

If you were waiting for a particular store to restock with the figs you want, but nothing ever does cause of shelfwarming stock, would it not be an option to buy out all their stock?

Let's keep it simple and say we were trying to get the latest Deluxe wave - if you bought all the devices at a store, how long would it typically take to restock?

30 days buyers remorse is a thing, you can always return the stock with receipt for refund in full, right?

Trying to think of radical ways to move some stock onto the floor, can anyone suggest why this wouldn't work? Any experience trying something similar?
Old Today, 11:22 PM   #2
timcrook
Energon
timcrook's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 893
Re: Has anyone ever tried
Easier to order/preorder online.
timcrook is offline   Reply With Quote
