Official Pioneer X Transformers Headphones
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Kafuka Fuura for sharing information about these new*Official Pioneer X Transformers Headphones. These headphones were announced with flyers at the Wonderfest TakaraTomy booth. The headphones are cast in black and have got 2 models, one with Autobot logos and another one with Decepticon logos. The headphones are the SE-MX8-K model in both Autobot and Decepticon versions and they will be available in October for 29000 yens which is about 260 Dollars. You can click on the bar, and then share your impressions at the 2005 Boards.*
