Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Kafuka Fuura for sharing information about these new*Official Pioneer X Transformers Headphones. These headphones were announced with flyers at the Wonderfest TakaraTomy booth. The headphones are cast in black and have got 2 models, one with Autobot logos and another one with Decepticon logos. The headphones are the SE-MX8-K model in both Autobot and Decepticon versions and they will be available in October for 29000 yens which is about 260 Dollars.