Tokyo Wonderfest Transformers Dioramas

Tokyo Wonderfest was held a few hours ago. While it was not full of astonishing reveals, the event showed some very impressive Transformers Dioramas. One of the dioramas used Takara Legends toys in a face to face battle with Autobots and Decepticons, including the big guys Fortress Maximus and Trypticon, and it gave us a clear look at the Japanese releases of TR Hot Rod and Kup and other characters that will hit Japan stores. The movieverse had some very impressive recreations of several key scenes from the live-action movies like the grear Autobots vs Brawl battle and Jazz's death