IDW Transformers Digital Sale At Comixology
IDW have tweeted
*the beginning of the*IDW Transformers Digital Sale At Comixology.com. Check out the full list of 708 digital Transformers items here
. (including the first IDW Transformers series, crossovers, movies, Transformers Prime, Animated and more). All titles with 50% discount or even more! Don’t miss the chance to increase your digital library! Sale ends in*04/06/2020. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
