IDW have tweeted the beginning of the IDW Transformers Digital Sale At Comixology.com. Check out the full list of 708 digital Transformers items here . (including the first IDW Transformers series, crossovers, movies, Transformers Prime, Animated and more). All titles with 50% discount or even more! Don't miss the chance to increase your digital library! Sale ends in 04/06/2020.