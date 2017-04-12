Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:53 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,339
John Turturro Spotted During Post-Production Filming Of Transformers: The Last Knight


Transformers: The Last Knight may be on the post-production stage, but it doesn’t mean filming is done yet. Usually during this stage, it is normal to have certain reshoots to add additional scenes or add edited scenes which may not*feel right on the final cut. It just so happens that Director Michael Bay has worked with actor*John Turturro last week for some additional scenes for the movie. His name did came up during the production stage of the movie but was not spotted on set. It’s always nice to see our former Sector 7 agent once again.

The post John Turturro Spotted During Post-Production Filming Of Transformers: The Last Knight appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Donate to Cybertron.ca
