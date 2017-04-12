Transformers: The Last Knight may be on the post-production stage, but it doesn’t mean filming is done yet. Usually during this stage, it is normal to have certain reshoots to add additional scenes or add edited scenes which may not*feel right on the final cut. It just so happens that Director Michael Bay has worked with
actor*John Turturro last week for some additional scenes for the movie. His name did came up during the production stage of the movie but was not spotted on set. It’s always nice to see our former Sector 7 agent once again.
.
