Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids & MP-54 Reboost Official Transformation Video, I
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,494
Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids & MP-54 Reboost Official Transformation Video, I


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have been pretty active in the last hours. They have treated us with a new official Transformation video, instructions and more in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids &#038; MP-54 Reboost. We have great new set of official in-hand images with comparison shots of Skids and Reboost side by side, Masterpiece Skids next to the original G1 Skids and Reboost showing off his poseability. They have also published the official instructions for each figure (in pdf format here and here) and a cool step-by-step transformation video. See all the mirrored &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids & MP-54 Reboost Official Transformation Video, Instructions And In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers Ultra Magnus Diecast Incomplete
Transformers
Transformers G1 SNARL DINOBOT - original vintage 1985 PARTS / DAMAGED
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers G2 SLAG DINOBOT - green original vintage g1 missing horn
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Stronghorn #23 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transform
Transformers
Mecard Deluxe Mothton #24 Mattel 2018 NEW NISP Action Battle Game Transforming
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers "Starscream" 2013 NEW NISP Hasbro Autobot Decepticon
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:55 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.