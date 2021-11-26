The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have been pretty active in the last hours. They have treated us with a new official Transformation video, instructions and more in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53 Skids & MP-54 Reboost. We have great new set of official in-hand images with comparison shots of Skids and Reboost side by side, Masterpiece Skids next to the original G1 Skids and Reboost showing off his poseability. They have also published the official instructions for each figure (in pdf format here
and here
) and a cool step-by-step transformation video. See all the mirrored » Continue Reading.
