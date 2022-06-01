The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
have shared a new official stop-motion video, this time featuring the new Transformers Legacy toys. This is another fun video with Legacy Kickback and Skids as the main protagonists. A crazy and fun battle between the two warriors with an unexpected final weapon.
*or a YouTube mirror after the jump as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
.
