Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Jada Toys Transformers G1 Nemesis Prime 1:24 Scale Vehicle Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,373
Jada Toys Transformers G1 Nemesis Prime 1:24 Scale Vehicle Images


Next Level website have updated a listing of a new*Jada Toys Transformers G1 Nemesis Prime 1:24 Scale Vehicle.* This the inevitable black redeco of Jada Toys 1:24 G1 Optimus Prime truck. To our surprise, the official description gives us a few details about the character: It?s the dark clone of the Autobot leader, constructed by an evil genius whose only allegiance is to himself. Designed to be the ultimate military commander and made from pure darkness, Nemesis Prime fears nothing and no one. The legendary Decepticon wears a sleek black exterior with a chrome finish, and decals to match. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys Transformers G1 Nemesis Prime 1:24 Scale Vehicle Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.