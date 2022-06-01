Next Level website
have updated a listing of a new*Jada Toys Transformers G1 Nemesis Prime 1:24 Scale Vehicle.* This the inevitable black redeco of Jada Toys 1:24 G1 Optimus Prime truck. To our surprise, the official description gives us a few details about the character: It?s the dark clone of the Autobot leader, constructed by an evil genius whose only allegiance is to himself. Designed to be the ultimate military commander and made from pure darkness, Nemesis Prime fears nothing and no one. The legendary Decepticon wears a sleek black exterior with a chrome finish, and decals to match. » Continue Reading.
