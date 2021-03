Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,259

More... Paradise_loot over on Instagram posted today with a sweet new find relevant to us Transformers fans! Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxes were spotted at a Target in California. This wave consists of Beast Wars Airazor, Huffer, Ractonite and a repack of Earthrise Arcee. With the discovery of this size class at retail all Wave 2 figures are officially out. Have you spotted any of these new figures in the wild? Sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxes at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





