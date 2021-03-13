|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxes at US retail
Paradise_loot over on Instagram
posted today with a sweet new find relevant to us Transformers fans! Kingdom Wave 2 Deluxes were spotted at a Target in California. This wave consists of Beast Wars Airazor, Huffer, Ractonite and a repack of Earthrise Arcee. With the discovery of this size class at retail all Wave 2 figures are officially out. Have you spotted any of these new figures in the wild? Sound off on the 2005 Boards!
