G-Creation GDW-02B Dust (IDW Smokescreen) Color Renders
Third party company G-Creation
*have shared the color renders of their GDW-02B Dust (IDW Smokescreen). This is a special redeco of their*GDW-02 Rebel
*(IDW Prowl) in Smokescreen colors. This seems to be a limited item and it’s expected for released by late August or early September this year. You can already find pre-orders for this release via our sponsors links below. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
