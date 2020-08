G-Creation GDW-02B Dust (IDW Smokescreen) Color Renders

Third party company G-Creation have shared the color renders of their GDW-02B Dust (IDW Smokescreen). This is a special redeco of their GDW-02 Rebel (IDW Prowl) in Smokescreen colors. This seems to be a limited item and it's expected for released by late August or early September this year. You can already find pre-orders for this release via our sponsors links below.