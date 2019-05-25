Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,762

Hasbro To Establish A Fully Fledged Theatrical Production Studio For Animation



Transformers news, often being true to their name, can sometimes be more than meets the eye. It can turn up on the most unlikely of places. As is the case with this particular news; which turned up on a business related news article. Hasbro is actively in development of a fully fledged theatrical production studio for animation. The studio is set out to develop multiple movies in the foreseeable future. Together with Boulder Media Limited, this independent production studio is described as “a truly unique studio and academic facility with stand-out identity and world-wide appeal. Hollywood production would truly be



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



