Eric J. Siebenaler,*product*designer who has worked in several Transformers series, has shared via his*Instagram account
*images of his early concept art of*Transformers Cyberverse Swoop.* As we can see from the image, the early idea for Swoop’s design was closer to his G1 incarnation, and it was later modified by Hasbro to fit the Cyberverse style plus they decided to make Swoop a fembot for the cartoon. This is the second Cyberverse Dinobot concept art revealed following Sludge.
See the mirrored images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
