Shockwave Lab SL-32 Weapon Kit For Beast Wars Transmetal Cheetor and Rattrap
, has shared images of their next product: the SL-32 Weapon Kit For Beast Wars Transmetal Cheetor and Rattrap. It’s a nice surprise to see new 3P accessories for classic Beast Wars toys in the market.*This kit brings you a new tail-whip for Cheetor, now molded straight as in the show. There’s also a repainted blue version of Shockwave Lab SL-13 gun for BW Rattrap. The new color matches the gun Transmetal Rattrap used in the cartoon. We are sure Beast Wars fans would be pleased to grab these items for their figures. You » Continue Reading.
