Transformers Box Artist Mark Watts to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
TFcon is very pleased to welcome*Mark Watts*to TFcon Orlando 2020.* Transformers fans will recognize his work from promo and box art on Hasbros*Transformers Generation 1 toys.**His art was found on the packaging of Bumblebee, Cliffjumper, Brawn, Huffer, Gears, Windcharger, Shockwave, Jetfire, Bonecrusher, Scavenger, Mix Master, Long Haul, Scrapper, Hook, Motormaster, Breakdown, Wildrider, Dead End, Dragstrip and Menasor.* He will be attending all weekend while offering prints and signing for attendees. Mark Watts is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer » Continue Reading.
