|
Benetton Group To Produce Hasbro Licensed Transformers Themed Apparel
Licensing Expo 2018 is now officially over. Despite the fact that fans never got to see the content from Hasbro’s panel, we have started to receive details from all the licensing agreements that took place during the past three days. The first Transformers related news
is from United Colors Of*Benetton Group, which managed to sign a multi-year deal with Hasbro for their Transformers and My Little Pony brands. The first items will launch later this year in the retailers autumn/winter 2018 line-up. The ranges include My Little Pony infants and kids collections, plus Transformers infants and kids collections. Fashions » Continue Reading.
The post Benetton Group To Produce Hasbro Licensed Transformers Themed Apparel
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.