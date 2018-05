Benetton Group To Produce Hasbro Licensed Transformers Themed Apparel

Licensing Expo 2018 is now officially over. Despite the fact that fans never got to see the content from Hasbro's panel, we have started to receive details from all the licensing agreements that took place during the past three days. The first Transformers related news is from United Colors Of*Benetton Group, which managed to sign a multi-year deal with Hasbro for their Transformers and My Little Pony brands. The first items will launch later this year in the retailer's autumn/winter 2018 line-up. The ranges include My Little Pony infants' and kids' collections, plus Transformers infants' and kid's collections.