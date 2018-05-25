Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Characters Revealed For Transformers Evergreen: Wheeljack, Hound, Ratchet And Mor


Popular iPhone Trading Card/ Sticker app Quidd (beta version out on Android), has revealed a huge surprise for Transformers Fans by releasing a set of new stickers based on Transformers Evergreen designs. The best part comes from the fact that there is a decent chance of seeing these characters on the upcoming Transformers: Cyberverse series. Some of the characters featured: Optimus Prime Bumblebee Megatron Starscream Grimlock Windblade Barricade Hound Wheeljack Shockwave Soundwave This trading card collection features blind packs which you must purchase using in-app currency which in return must be purchased by real currency (micro-transactions). You can check out &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Characters Revealed For Transformers Evergreen: Wheeljack, Hound, Ratchet And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



