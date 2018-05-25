Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,325

Popular iPhone Trading Card/ Sticker app Quidd (beta version out on Android), has revealed a huge surprise for Transformers Fans by releasing a set of new stickers based on Transformers Evergreen designs. The best part comes from the fact that there is a decent chance of seeing these characters on the upcoming Transformers: Cyberverse series. Some of the characters featured: Optimus Prime Bumblebee Megatron Starscream Grimlock Windblade Barricade Hound Wheeljack Shockwave Soundwave This trading card collection features blind packs which you must purchase using in-app currency which in return must be purchased by real currency (micro-transactions). You can check out



Popular iPhone Trading Card/ Sticker app Quidd (beta version out on Android), has revealed a huge surprise for Transformers Fans by releasing a set of new stickers based on Transformers Evergreen designs. The best part comes from the fact that there is a decent chance of seeing these characters on the upcoming Transformers: Cyberverse series. Some of the characters featured: Optimus Prime Bumblebee Megatron Starscream Grimlock Windblade Barricade Hound Wheeljack Shockwave Soundwave This trading card collection features blind packs which you must purchase using in-app currency which in return must be purchased by real currency (micro-transactions).





