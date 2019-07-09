|
Fans Toys FT-29T Quietus (G1 Cyclonus) Metallic Color Version
2005 Boards member*dalianjj*for sharing in our boards our first images of the new*Fans Toys FT-29T Quietus (G1 Cyclonus) Metallic Color Version. Fans Toys Quietus proved to be one of the best alternatives for a cartoon-accurate Masterpiece scaled Cyclonus. This special version gives us a very nice shiny finishing to this impressive mold, and we are sure you optics will be pleased with the result. We have a nice set of images in both modes and a comparison shot with the original Quietus regular release. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
