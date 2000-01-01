Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:35 AM   #1
zackmak
Armada
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 679
TRADE me some comics for my Loyal Subjects 8" vinyl Shockwave, and NYCC Cuponk set
I got these as gifts, but they don't fit with the theme of my collection. Both have their boxes, but not perfect condition. Pictures of what I actually have are shown, with an additional 2 'stock' images that show what the items look like outside the box:


8" vinyl G1 Shockwave (MISB), by The Loyal Subjects company.

Transformers Cuponk Set (ping pong game) (MIB): inside-package is still sealed. This was an exclusive at the New York Comic Convention in 2011


Looking to do a TRADE for these two items... for a combination of any of the comic books and comic trade paperbacks ( TPB ) listed below.



The COMIC TPBs I'm interested in are:


Marvel: Spiderman, Wolverine, Hulk

Marvel team: Fantastic Four

Marvel villains: Green Goblin, Sandman, and any other Spiderman villains


DC: Superman, Batman, Flash

DC team: JLA / SuperPowers / SuperFriends

DC villains: Joker, Scarecrow, Darkseid


IDW: Transformers vs. Visionaries


Archie: Archie digests



As for SINGLE ISSUES, I'm only interested in obtaining 1 (one) issue from EACH of the following titles:


Harvey Comics:
Richie Rich
Little Devil
Wendy
Casper
Baby Huey

Dell / Gold Key / Whitman Comics:
Disney's Uncle Scrooge
Woody Woodpecker
Tom & Jerry
Looney Tunes
Popeye

Star Comics from the 80's:
Top Dog
The Flintstone Kids
The Get Along Gang
Heathcliff
Madballs
Muppet Babies
Thundercats
Visionaries
He-Man and The Masters of the Universe




I also have the following for sale:

Classics Astrotrain MISP $30

Reveal The Shield Tracks MISP
$20

Takara's SCF (equal to Hasbro's 'Heroes of Cybertron' series) Grimlock pvc, loose with 95% of helmet accessory (it's missing the white wire). $10. Picture shown is a 'stock' image

Reprolabels G1 Optimus Prime trailer stickers (minus the two big stripes that go on either side) make offer
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Loyal Subject Shockwave and Cuponk 1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.2 KB ID: 42857   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Loyal Subject Shockwave and Cuponk 2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.8 KB ID: 42858   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Loyal Subject Shockwave and Cuponk 3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 69.3 KB ID: 42859   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Loyal Subject Shockwave and Cuponk 4.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.5 KB ID: 42860   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Loyal Subject Shockwave and Cuponk 5.jpg Views: 0 Size: 64.2 KB ID: 42861  

Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Loyal Subject Shockwave and Cuponk 6.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.2 KB ID: 42862   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Loyal Subjects 8inch Shockwave vinyl.jpg Views: 0 Size: 20.6 KB ID: 42863   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers Cuponk inside.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.4 KB ID: 42864   Click image for larger version Name: Grimlock pvc scf.jpg Views: 0 Size: 7.1 KB ID: 42865  
Last edited by zackmak; Today at 04:38 AM.
