TRADE me some comics for my Loyal Subjects 8" vinyl Shockwave, and NYCC Cuponk set I got these as gifts, but they don't fit with the theme of my collection. Both have their boxes, but not perfect condition. Pictures of what I actually have are shown, with an additional 2 'stock' images that show what the items look like outside the box:





8" vinyl G1 Shockwave (MISB), by The Loyal Subjects company.



Transformers Cuponk Set (ping pong game) (MIB): inside-package is still sealed. This was an exclusive at the New York Comic Convention in 2011





Looking to do a TRADE for these two items... for a combination of any of the comic books and comic trade paperbacks ( TPB ) listed below.







The COMIC TPBs I'm interested in are:





Marvel : Spiderman, Wolverine, Hulk



Marvel team : Fantastic Four



Marvel villains : Green Goblin, Sandman, and any other Spiderman villains





DC : Superman, Batman, Flash



DC team : JLA / SuperPowers / SuperFriends



DC villains : Joker, Scarecrow, Darkseid





IDW : Transformers vs. Visionaries





Archie : Archie digests







As for SINGLE ISSUES, I'm only interested in obtaining 1 (one) issue from EACH of the following titles:





Harvey Comics :

Richie Rich

Little Devil

Wendy

Casper

Baby Huey



Dell / Gold Key / Whitman Comics :

Disney's Uncle Scrooge

Woody Woodpecker

Tom & Jerry

Looney Tunes

Popeye



Star Comics from the 80's:

Top Dog

The Flintstone Kids

The Get Along Gang

Heathcliff

Madballs

Muppet Babies

Thundercats

Visionaries

He-Man and The Masters of the Universe









I also have the following for sale:



Classics Astrotrain MISP $30



Reveal The Shield Tracks MISP

$20



Takara's SCF (equal to Hasbro's 'Heroes of Cybertron' series) Grimlock pvc, loose with 95% of helmet accessory (it's missing the white wire). $10 . Picture shown is a 'stock' image



Reprolabels G1 Optimus Prime trailer stickers (minus the two big stripes that go on either side) make offer Attached Thumbnails



