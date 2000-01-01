|
TRADE me some comics for my Loyal Subjects 8" vinyl Shockwave, and NYCC Cuponk set
I got these as gifts, but they don't fit with the theme of my collection. Both have their boxes, but not perfect condition. Pictures of what I actually have are shown, with an additional 2 'stock' images that show what the items look like outside the box:
8" vinyl G1 Shockwave (MISB), by The Loyal Subjects company.
Transformers Cuponk Set (ping pong game) (MIB): inside-package is still sealed. This was an exclusive at the New York Comic Convention in 2011
Looking to do a TRADE for these two items... for a combination of any of the comic books and comic trade paperbacks ( TPB ) listed below.
The COMIC TPBs I'm interested in are:
Marvel: Spiderman, Wolverine, Hulk
Marvel team: Fantastic Four
Marvel villains: Green Goblin, Sandman, and any other Spiderman villains
DC: Superman, Batman, Flash
DC team: JLA / SuperPowers / SuperFriends
DC villains: Joker, Scarecrow, Darkseid
IDW: Transformers vs. Visionaries
Archie: Archie digests
As for SINGLE ISSUES, I'm only interested in obtaining 1 (one) issue from EACH of the following titles:
Harvey Comics:
Richie Rich
Little Devil
Wendy
Casper
Baby Huey
Dell / Gold Key / Whitman Comics:
Disney's Uncle Scrooge
Woody Woodpecker
Tom & Jerry
Looney Tunes
Popeye
Star Comics from the 80's:
Top Dog
The Flintstone Kids
The Get Along Gang
Heathcliff
Madballs
Muppet Babies
Thundercats
Visionaries
He-Man and The Masters of the Universe
I also have the following for sale:
Classics Astrotrain MISP $30
Reveal The Shield Tracks MISP
$20
Takara's SCF (equal to Hasbro's 'Heroes of Cybertron' series) Grimlock pvc, loose with 95% of helmet accessory (it's missing the white wire). $10. Picture shown is a 'stock' image
Reprolabels G1 Optimus Prime trailer stickers (minus the two big stripes that go on either side) make offer
