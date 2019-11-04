Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,724

WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 573 Now Online





New comics! New cartoons! Vangelus joins Lady Wreck to talk about the new IDW continuity and the first-season-plus-3-or-4-episodes of Cyberverse. You can download and comment on it here:* New comics! New cartoons! Vangelus joins Lady Wreck to talk about the new IDW continuity and the first-season-plus-3-or-4-episodes of Cyberverse. You can download and comment on it here:* WTF@TFW – Episode 573 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here:* Transformers Podcast on iTunes . Were now also offering ways to subscribe by*





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.