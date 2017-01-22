Hasbro just sent through word that the previously announced
Power of the Primes Fan Vote will begin tomorrow, January 23rd. For those that don’t recall or may have missed it, Hasbro will be allowing fans to vote on who the next PRIME will be on Cybertron, joining the ranks of Optimus Prime, Rodimus Prime and more. Check the official details below and get ready for voting tomorrow! Starting on January 23rd, fans will be able to visit TRANSFORMERS.COM/vote
to cast their vote to help determine which character will join the ranks of Optimus Prime, Rodimus Prime and other » Continue Reading.
.
