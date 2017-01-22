Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,859
Power of the Primes Fan Vote Starts Tomorrow!


Hasbro just sent through word that the previously announced Power of the Primes Fan Vote will begin tomorrow, January 23rd. For those that don't recall or may have missed it, Hasbro will be allowing fans to vote on who the next PRIME will be on Cybertron, joining the ranks of Optimus Prime, Rodimus Prime and more. Check the official details below and get ready for voting tomorrow! Starting on January 23rd, fans will be able to visit TRANSFORMERS.COM/vote to cast their vote to help determine which character will join the ranks of Optimus Prime, Rodimus Prime and other

The post Power of the Primes Fan Vote Starts Tomorrow!



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Old Today, 03:25 PM   #2
elburrito
Animated
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,831
Re: Power of the Primes Fan Vote Starts Tomorrow!
probably wrong continuity, but it would be awesome if Megatron (as he was at the conclusion of TF Prime) stepped up (now knowing what he did not at his previous pitch to the council for leadership) In fact, I think Megs is the only candidate who could fill OP's shoes.
Old Today, 03:52 PM   #3
optimusb39
Alternator
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 940
Re: Power of the Primes Fan Vote Starts Tomorrow!
We need a female prime as one of the candidates
