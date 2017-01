ToyWorld Masterpiece-Styled Bruticus Combiner Pictures

Courtesy of the Toyer City HK Facebook page we have our first look at the combined form of ToyWorld Bruticus. Seemingly and almost unbelievably more massive than their previous release, Constructor, Bruticus appears to feature the same add-on combiner parts to help create a far more stable and articulated combined figure. It is unclear based off of this one picture whether ToyWorld will be following the traditional G1 look for Bruticus*or rather continuing on with their Studio Ox take on these combiners. Either way, this is unmistakably Bruticus and the Combaticons. With the upcoming boxset re-release of ToyWorld's Constructor,