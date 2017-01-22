Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page ToyWorld Masterpiece-Styled Bruticus Combiner Pictures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,859
ToyWorld Masterpiece-Styled Bruticus Combiner Pictures


Courtesy of the Toyer City HK Facebook page we have our first look at the combined form of ToyWorld Bruticus. Seemingly and almost unbelievably more massive than their previous release, Constructor, Bruticus appears to feature the same add-on combiner parts to help create a far more stable and articulated combined figure. It is unclear based off of this one picture whether ToyWorld will be following the traditional G1 look for Bruticus*or rather continuing on with their Studio Ox take on these combiners. Either way, this is unmistakably Bruticus and the Combaticons. With the upcoming boxset re-release of ToyWorld’s Constructor, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post ToyWorld Masterpiece-Styled Bruticus Combiner Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:00 PM   #2
optimusb39
Alternator
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 940
Re: ToyWorld Masterpiece-Styled Bruticus Combiner Pictures
wondering if swindle can be installed the other way, i like seeing the vehicle parts verses the robot parts on a combiner. otherwise its so on my list (unless i can snag a os warbotron as hes awesome too!)
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #3
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 967
Re: ToyWorld Masterpiece-Styled Bruticus Combiner Pictures
yes i wish they did the arms facing the opposite way too
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:45 PM   #4
wervenom
Metroplex
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,681
Re: ToyWorld Masterpiece-Styled Bruticus Combiner Pictures
Great idea and looks good but I'm not interesting in staring another $500-$600 combiner. I'll stick to the KO OS Warbotron. His size is perfect for me and stands well enough with CW Devy.
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Energon OMEGA SUPREME Hasbro 2004 HUGE WORKING ELECTRONICS
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ROTF BRUTICUS MAXIMUS Combiners Set Target EXCLUSIVE 2009 COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Car Robots JRX Rail Racer in Disguise Train Midnight Express Spike
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals RAMPAGE Complete Boxed
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars TransMetals DEPTH CHARGE Boxed + BONUS Figure
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Thundercracker TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Rodimus Prime TRU Exclusive
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.