Old Today, 02:38 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,671
Top 10 Most Vain/Arrogant Transformers Characters
Be the Best..no mater the cost! Here is the Top 10 Most Vain and/or Arrogant Transformers Characters as voted on by fans all across social media. Some are on here for their vanity, some for their arrogance and some for both qualities!

https://youtu.be/772Ew37TVzQ
