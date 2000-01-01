|
Re: Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca
Sounds like you ordered from a third party seller. I have used Walmart.ca many times, but have only purchased items that are sold directly from Walmart.ca. I have never waited long, and have never had a problem. With third party sellers, you will most likely run into delays, just like on Amazon. Just recently, I purchased a figure on Amazon through a third party seller, and it was held in the US for a whole month before it actually arrived in Mississauga and then delivered to me. I have also ordered items from the UK since mid April, and they still haven't arrived. The postal service of every country is backlogged and way behind on shipments.