Today, 12:35 PM #1 Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 151 Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca

any thoughts are welcome or any suggests are welcome too. Hello everyone I post a question "Is anyone else having or have had a problem with ordering items from Walmart Canada's website and before anyone states to be patience I place an order on May the first(over a month ago) and the tracking number states that the item is in Mississauga On. I have contacted Walmart customer service and all I get is told "give us 24 hrs to look into it" I know the saying hind sight is 20/20. if anyone would like to know the item was the Shockwave Labs SL-51 Upgrade kit for Siege Soundwave.any thoughts are welcome or any suggests are welcome too.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=40796 __________________ Today, 12:43 PM #2 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 167 Re: Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca Shockwave Labs SL-51 Upgrade kit for Siege Soundwave, I wager this was sold and shipped by another company and not WalMart. Good chance it came from the US. Check who the seller is and where they ship from, WalMart does host listings from other sellers for a cut of profit.





CP Mississauga processing is backed up like crazy atm since some employees got covid and so its now reduced workers plus the added volume of packages due to everyone mailing stuff instead of the normal physical retail purchases. If it's coming out of the US then expect the package to sit in quarantine for a while before being dealt with since US is covid central atm.





My example: i ordered a dna upgrade kit from China in late Feb, it arrived today June 9.... At the time, China was covid central so quarantine was happening to packages as well.

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048



List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504



Feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180 __________________List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:Feedback: Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 12:45 PM . Today, 12:48 PM #3 Unicron Prime Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Markham Posts: 88 Re: Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca Sounds like you ordered from a third party seller. I have used Walmart.ca many times, but have only purchased items that are sold directly from Walmart.ca. I have never waited long, and have never had a problem. With third party sellers, you will most likely run into delays, just like on Amazon. Just recently, I purchased a figure on Amazon through a third party seller, and it was held in the US for a whole month before it actually arrived in Mississauga and then delivered to me. I have also ordered items from the UK since mid April, and they still haven't arrived. The postal service of every country is backlogged and way behind on shipments. Today, 12:51 PM #4 Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 151 Re: Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca With the tracking number that was provided the item was shipped really quickly and then bang it stopped. I did contact Canada Post and was told that the item was passed on to the walmart distribution center and to contact them or the seller but I tried that and with no luck. The Seller was Buy-buy-buy Store.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=40796 __________________ Today, 12:56 PM #5 Unicron Prime Generation 1 Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Markham Posts: 88 Re: Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca If it has arrived at the Walmart distribution center, then I'm guessing that they are the ones to hound for your item. At this time, it's pointless to contact the seller. If they provided you with a tracking number, then they have done their part of the deal. If your item is stuck in Mississauga, then it's most likely backlogged in their warehouse. The longest I've waited for an item that arrived in Mississauga was one week.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

