Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:35 PM   #1
Bluewolf77
Generation 2
Bluewolf77's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: North Bay Ontario Canada
Posts: 151
Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca
Hello everyone I post a question "Is anyone else having or have had a problem with ordering items from Walmart Canada's website and before anyone states to be patience I place an order on May the first(over a month ago) and the tracking number states that the item is in Mississauga On. I have contacted Walmart customer service and all I get is told "give us 24 hrs to look into it" I know the saying hind sight is 20/20. if anyone would like to know the item was the Shockwave Labs SL-51 Upgrade kit for Siege Soundwave.
any thoughts are welcome or any suggests are welcome too.
Bluewolf77 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:43 PM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 167
Re: Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca
Shockwave Labs SL-51 Upgrade kit for Siege Soundwave, I wager this was sold and shipped by another company and not WalMart. Good chance it came from the US. Check who the seller is and where they ship from, WalMart does host listings from other sellers for a cut of profit.


CP Mississauga processing is backed up like crazy atm since some employees got covid and so its now reduced workers plus the added volume of packages due to everyone mailing stuff instead of the normal physical retail purchases. If it's coming out of the US then expect the package to sit in quarantine for a while before being dealt with since US is covid central atm.


My example: i ordered a dna upgrade kit from China in late Feb, it arrived today June 9.... At the time, China was covid central so quarantine was happening to packages as well.
__________________
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 12:45 PM.
UsernamePrime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:48 PM   #3
Unicron Prime
Generation 1
Unicron Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Markham
Posts: 88
Re: Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca
Sounds like you ordered from a third party seller. I have used Walmart.ca many times, but have only purchased items that are sold directly from Walmart.ca. I have never waited long, and have never had a problem. With third party sellers, you will most likely run into delays, just like on Amazon. Just recently, I purchased a figure on Amazon through a third party seller, and it was held in the US for a whole month before it actually arrived in Mississauga and then delivered to me. I have also ordered items from the UK since mid April, and they still haven't arrived. The postal service of every country is backlogged and way behind on shipments.
Unicron Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:51 PM   #4
Bluewolf77
Generation 2
Bluewolf77's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: North Bay Ontario Canada
Posts: 151
Re: Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca
With the tracking number that was provided the item was shipped really quickly and then bang it stopped. I did contact Canada Post and was told that the item was passed on to the walmart distribution center and to contact them or the seller but I tried that and with no luck. The Seller was Buy-buy-buy Store.
Bluewolf77 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:56 PM   #5
Unicron Prime
Generation 1
Unicron Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Markham
Posts: 88
Re: Here is a question for all about Walmart.ca
If it has arrived at the Walmart distribution center, then I'm guessing that they are the ones to hound for your item. At this time, it's pointless to contact the seller. If they provided you with a tracking number, then they have done their part of the deal. If your item is stuck in Mississauga, then it's most likely backlogged in their warehouse. The longest I've waited for an item that arrived in Mississauga was one week.
Unicron Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 2005 Cybertron Legends Class LOT of 8 + 2 Bonus SDCC/Botcon Rares
Transformers
TRANSFORMER CYBERTRON OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Movie Masterpiece Ironhide
Transformers
1985 G1 Hasbro Japan Omega Supreme Autobot Transformers w/ Box & Papers WORKS
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX21 Bridge Watcher Shockwave Transformers
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX19 Shadow Tengu Sixshot Transformers
Transformers
Iron Factory IF-EX27 Shrike?s Feather Slipstream Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.